Lawmaker Elizabeth Quat says the government has already taken a lot of views on board on the issue. Photo: Edmond So
Lawmaker dismisses call for fresh public hearing on Hong Kong’s proposed immigration law
- Elizabeth Quat, chairperson of Legco committee on the bill, says written submissions identifying concerns on the matter are enough
- The city’s human rights advocates and lawyers had earlier called for new public hearing on the bill
Topic | Asylum seekers in Asia
Lawmaker Elizabeth Quat says the government has already taken a lot of views on board on the issue. Photo: Edmond So