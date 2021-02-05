Lawmaker Elizabeth Quat says the government has already taken a lot of views on board on the issue. Photo: Edmond So Lawmaker Elizabeth Quat says the government has already taken a lot of views on board on the issue. Photo: Edmond So
Lawmaker Elizabeth Quat says the government has already taken a lot of views on board on the issue. Photo: Edmond So
Lawmaker dismisses call for fresh public hearing on Hong Kong’s proposed immigration law

  • Elizabeth Quat, chairperson of Legco committee on the bill, says written submissions identifying concerns on the matter are enough
  • The city’s human rights advocates and lawyers had earlier called for new public hearing on the bill

Topic |   Asylum seekers in Asia
Laura Westbrook
Updated: 4:51pm, 5 Feb, 2021

