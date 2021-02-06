There has been a spike in inquiries by Hongkongers for immigration to Canada and Australia. Photo: Xinhua
Canada a draw for Hongkongers keen to leave, immigration inquiries up for Australia too
- 8,058 visa applications to Canada from January to November last year, up sharply from 2019
- Some Hong Kong residents with BN(O) passports decide against Britain, choose to go elsewhere
Topic | City Weekend
There has been a spike in inquiries by Hongkongers for immigration to Canada and Australia. Photo: Xinhua