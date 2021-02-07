Shoppers take to the flower market in Victoria Park on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang Shoppers take to the flower market in Victoria Park on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Shoppers take to the flower market in Victoria Park on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

Coronavirus weighs heavy on Hong Kong’s Lunar New Year flower markets, as florists report wilting sales

  • Florists fear trade at the traditional annual bloom-selling extravaganza will be the worst in a generation
  • City’s 15 flower-selling sites face extra curbs amid the pandemic, including visitor limits and slashed opening hours

Fiona Sun
Updated: 5:03pm, 7 Feb, 2021

