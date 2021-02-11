The Cruise Hotel in To Kwa Wan. A common area will be available on the first floor, where residents can cook, and do laundry, according to the housing bureau. Photo: Facebook The Cruise Hotel in To Kwa Wan. A common area will be available on the first floor, where residents can cook, and do laundry, according to the housing bureau. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong hotel, closed due to tourism slump, to offer rooms to people waiting for public housing: source

  • In a city first, the Cruise Hotel located in Kowloon area will be turned into transitional housing, insider says
  • The rent will be lower than the market rate, with the difference covered by the Community Care Fund

Lilian Cheng and Kanis Leung

Updated: 6:18pm, 11 Feb, 2021

The Cruise Hotel in To Kwa Wan. A common area will be available on the first floor, where residents can cook, and do laundry, according to the housing bureau. Photo: Facebook
