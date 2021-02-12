Hong Kong’s top soothsayers have big predictions for the Year of the Ox. Photo: Winson Wong
Lunar New Year: Hong Kong soothsayers say Ox will be good to Carrie Lam and Xi Jinping, with hope for economy too
- ‘Luck will smile on city leader’ while September 5 a good day for Legco polls, says leading astrologer
- City’s feng shui masters see trouble ahead for Joe Biden, Taiwan’s president, Tokyo Games
Topic | Lunar New Year
Hong Kong’s top soothsayers have big predictions for the Year of the Ox. Photo: Winson Wong