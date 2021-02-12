A lion dance performance is traditionally part of the annual Lunar New Year night parade, cancelled this year due to the pandemic. Photo: Edmond So A lion dance performance is traditionally part of the annual Lunar New Year night parade, cancelled this year due to the pandemic. Photo: Edmond So
Lunar New Year in Hong Kong: Covid-19 axes Macau casino trips, shrinks family reunions and halts temple traditions

  • With pandemic restrictions in place, city residents find alternative ways to welcome Year of the Ox
  • Tsim Sha Tsui night parade replaced with online market selling cookies, masks, delicacies

Kanis LeungZoe Low
Kanis Leung and Zoe Low

Updated: 12:54pm, 12 Feb, 2021

