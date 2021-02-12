Worshippers make their first offerings of the Lunar New Year at Hong Kong’s Wong Tai Sin Temple on Friday. Photo: Sam Tsang Worshippers make their first offerings of the Lunar New Year at Hong Kong’s Wong Tai Sin Temple on Friday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Lunar New Year
Hong Kong /  Society

Temperature checks and contact tracing as Hong Kong’s temples welcome Lunar New Year throngs amid coronavirus pandemic

  • At Wong Tai Sin Temple, one of the city’s biggest, visitors registered for contact-tracing before entering and steps were taken to keep crowds manageable
  • Most on hand said the process had gone smoothly, with many adding they planned to keep the size of family celebrations to a minimum this year

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 5:01pm, 12 Feb, 2021

