Worshippers make their first offerings of the Lunar New Year at Hong Kong’s Wong Tai Sin Temple on Friday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Temperature checks and contact tracing as Hong Kong’s temples welcome Lunar New Year throngs amid coronavirus pandemic
- At Wong Tai Sin Temple, one of the city’s biggest, visitors registered for contact-tracing before entering and steps were taken to keep crowds manageable
- Most on hand said the process had gone smoothly, with many adding they planned to keep the size of family celebrations to a minimum this year
