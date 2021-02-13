The visa scheme for British National (Overseas) passport holders was launched two weeks ago. Photo: AFP The visa scheme for British National (Overseas) passport holders was launched two weeks ago. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong BN(O): visa applications taking hours to complete, but reports suggest some may have already been approved

  • Despite lack of official data from London, head of Hongkongers group claims he knows of ‘a few’ successful cases
  • People who have applied for scheme say online forms take hours to complete and you must supply 10 years of travel history

Danny Lee and Laura Westbrook

Updated: 9:06am, 13 Feb, 2021

