A senior Hong Kong official has warned that the unemployment rate is going to get worse. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong unemployment set to surpass 7 per cent after Lunar New Year, minister warns as Covid-19 continues to strangle the economy
- ‘High chance’ of jobless figure breaking 7 per cent mark, according to labour secretary, in what would be a new 16-year high
- Law Chi-kwong rejects labour unions’ call for a monthly HK$9,000 allowance for the city’s unemployed
Topic | Hong Kong economy
