A senior Hong Kong official has warned that the unemployment rate is going to get worse. Photo: Nora Tam A senior Hong Kong official has warned that the unemployment rate is going to get worse. Photo: Nora Tam
A senior Hong Kong official has warned that the unemployment rate is going to get worse. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong unemployment set to surpass 7 per cent after Lunar New Year, minister warns as Covid-19 continues to strangle the economy

  • ‘High chance’ of jobless figure breaking 7 per cent mark, according to labour secretary, in what would be a new 16-year high
  • Law Chi-kwong rejects labour unions’ call for a monthly HK$9,000 allowance for the city’s unemployed

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 7:43pm, 13 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A senior Hong Kong official has warned that the unemployment rate is going to get worse. Photo: Nora Tam A senior Hong Kong official has warned that the unemployment rate is going to get worse. Photo: Nora Tam
A senior Hong Kong official has warned that the unemployment rate is going to get worse. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE