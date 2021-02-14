Hongkongers returning to the city from Shenzhen. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong fourth wave: low-income cross-border families want cheaper coronavirus tests, quarantine-free access to mainland to unite with relatives
- More than 380 residents surveyed by the Society for Community Organisation say they are unable to go to mainland to meet their relatives
- SoCO community organiser Sze Lai-shan says people hope authorities on both sides will implement a health code system for easier cross-border access
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hongkongers returning to the city from Shenzhen. Photo: K. Y. Cheng