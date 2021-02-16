The Fire Services Department’s staff quarters at Pak Shing Kok in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Winson Wong The Fire Services Department’s staff quarters at Pak Shing Kok in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Winson Wong
The Fire Services Department’s staff quarters at Pak Shing Kok in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong high-rise project shows how prefabricated building method can get work done faster, at lower cost

  • Factory-made modular units are brought to worksite to be assembled and stacked
  • Method works better with ‘repetitive design’ such as for public flats, says industry player

Gigi Choy
Updated: 9:00am, 16 Feb, 2021

