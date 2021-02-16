Shakir Mohammad is one of the few firefighters in Hong Kong with an ethnic minority background. Photo: Edmond So Shakir Mohammad is one of the few firefighters in Hong Kong with an ethnic minority background. Photo: Edmond So
Shakir Mohammad is one of the few firefighters in Hong Kong with an ethnic minority background. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong firefighters from ethnic minority groups help bridge the gap with residents who can’t speak Cantonese or English

  • Officers played key role in explaining recent lockdowns to confused residents
  • Fire service has four officers of Pakistani origin and two from the Philippines

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Fiona Sun

Updated: 10:14am, 16 Feb, 2021

