The Light Be building in Sham Tseng. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Society

‘A flat alone is not enough’: Hong Kong social enterprise Light Be aims to unlock potential in tenants enduring long wait for public housing

  • The social enterprise provides scores of families somewhere to live, while also teaching life skills and opening the door to vocational training
  • The group is one of many tapping into a HK$5 billion government pool aimed at providing temporary housing for those awaiting subsidised flats

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Joyce Ng
Updated: 10:29am, 18 Feb, 2021

