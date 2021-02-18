The Light Be building in Sham Tseng. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘A flat alone is not enough’: Hong Kong social enterprise Light Be aims to unlock potential in tenants enduring long wait for public housing
- The social enterprise provides scores of families somewhere to live, while also teaching life skills and opening the door to vocational training
- The group is one of many tapping into a HK$5 billion government pool aimed at providing temporary housing for those awaiting subsidised flats
Topic | Hong Kong housing
