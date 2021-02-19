Hongkongers are once again able to eat in at restaurants for dinner. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hongkongers rediscover joy of evening meals at restaurants on first day of relaxed social-distancing rules
- City’s night restaurant scene returns but industry and customers wary of new contract-tracing measures including ‘Leave Home Safe’ app
- Dine-in services at restaurants extended to 10pm, with four allowed per table, under loosened Covid-19 rules in force from Thursday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
