Leung Ka-wing, RTHK director of broadcasting, is set to step down months ahead of schedule. Photo: Dickson Lee
developing | Embattled director of Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK to step down months ahead of schedule
- News of Leung Ka-wing’s exit comes two weeks after Carrie Lam publicly took him to task over a string of controversies, saying the broadcaster needed to ‘set things right’
- He is to be replaced by Patrick Li, current deputy secretary for home affairs
