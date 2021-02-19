Leung Ka-wing, RTHK director of broadcasting, is set to step down months ahead of schedule. Photo: Dickson Lee Leung Ka-wing, RTHK director of broadcasting, is set to step down months ahead of schedule. Photo: Dickson Lee
Leung Ka-wing, RTHK director of broadcasting, is set to step down months ahead of schedule. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong media
Hong Kong /  Society

developing | Embattled director of Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK to step down months ahead of schedule

  • News of Leung Ka-wing’s exit comes two weeks after Carrie Lam publicly took him to task over a string of controversies, saying the broadcaster needed to ‘set things right’
  • He is to be replaced by Patrick Li, current deputy secretary for home affairs

Topic |   Hong Kong media
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 11:55am, 19 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Leung Ka-wing, RTHK director of broadcasting, is set to step down months ahead of schedule. Photo: Dickson Lee Leung Ka-wing, RTHK director of broadcasting, is set to step down months ahead of schedule. Photo: Dickson Lee
Leung Ka-wing, RTHK director of broadcasting, is set to step down months ahead of schedule. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE