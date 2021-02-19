Director of Broadcasting Leung Ka-wing leaves RTHK Headquarters in Kowloon Tong on Friday. Photo: May Tse Director of Broadcasting Leung Ka-wing leaves RTHK Headquarters in Kowloon Tong on Friday. Photo: May Tse
Director of Broadcasting Leung Ka-wing leaves RTHK Headquarters in Kowloon Tong on Friday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong media
Hong Kong /  Society

Rise and fall of RTHK boss who tried and failed to serve two masters in time at Hong Kong’s public broadcaster

  • Appointment of veteran journalist Leung Ka-wing raised hopes of new era of professionalism at government department
  • But 68-year-old, whose career began in 1975, was engulfed in political storms from almost the moment he arrived

Kanis Leung
Updated: 9:57pm, 19 Feb, 2021

