Medical workers and police officers during the lockdown in Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong Medical workers and police officers during the lockdown in Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong
Medical workers and police officers during the lockdown in Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Covid-19 adds to woes of Hong Kong’s ethnic minority residents facing discrimination, language barrier, difficulty finding jobs

  • Lockdown in Yau Tsim Mong leaves ethnic minority communities feeling vulnerable, targeted, shunned
  • Government urged to do more to bridge gap between city’s Chinese and minority communities

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 10:12am, 20 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical workers and police officers during the lockdown in Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong Medical workers and police officers during the lockdown in Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong
Medical workers and police officers during the lockdown in Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE