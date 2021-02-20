Medical workers and police officers during the lockdown in Jordan. Photo: Felix Wong
Covid-19 adds to woes of Hong Kong’s ethnic minority residents facing discrimination, language barrier, difficulty finding jobs
- Lockdown in Yau Tsim Mong leaves ethnic minority communities feeling vulnerable, targeted, shunned
- Government urged to do more to bridge gap between city’s Chinese and minority communities
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
