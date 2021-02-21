Hong Kong is considering some form of rent control for its poorest residents. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong is considering some form of rent control for its poorest residents. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong is considering some form of rent control for its poorest residents. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

Rent control proposal for Hong Kong’s smallest homes will consider inflation, respect property owners’ rights too

  • Moves to protect poorest families from rising rents complicated by fear of backlash by owners
  • Task force hopes to initiate change, but won’t set ceiling on rent or ban substandard dwellings

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Gigi ChoyJoyce Ng
Gigi Choy and Joyce Ng

Updated: 11:21am, 21 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong is considering some form of rent control for its poorest residents. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong is considering some form of rent control for its poorest residents. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong is considering some form of rent control for its poorest residents. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE