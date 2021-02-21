A police team from the New Territories North traffic unit is investigating the case. Photo: Warton Li
Delivery worker killed in early morning truck crash on Hong Kong highway
- A Sheung Shui-bound truck collided with the rear of another vehicle on Jockey Club Road near Pak Wo Road in Fanling at about 4.10am
- A severely injured 68-year-old woman travelling in the cabin of the Sheung Shui-bound truck was declared dead at hospital
