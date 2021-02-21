A police team from the New Territories North traffic unit is investigating the case. Photo: Warton Li A police team from the New Territories North traffic unit is investigating the case. Photo: Warton Li
A police team from the New Territories North traffic unit is investigating the case. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Society

Delivery worker killed in early morning truck crash on Hong Kong highway

  • A Sheung Shui-bound truck collided with the rear of another vehicle on Jockey Club Road near Pak Wo Road in Fanling at about 4.10am
  • A severely injured 68-year-old woman travelling in the cabin of the Sheung Shui-bound truck was declared dead at hospital

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 7:36pm, 21 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A police team from the New Territories North traffic unit is investigating the case. Photo: Warton Li A police team from the New Territories North traffic unit is investigating the case. Photo: Warton Li
A police team from the New Territories North traffic unit is investigating the case. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE