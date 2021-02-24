An aerial view of the former Kai Tak airport. Photo: Winson Wong An aerial view of the former Kai Tak airport. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong budget: five commercial land parcels at old airport may be used for private housing

  • Plots at Kai Tak include three the government failed to sell after developers’ bids failed to meet undisclosed reserve price
  • But experts warn development of the prime area in heart of Hong Kong must be balanced as too much housing could lead to problems such as traffic jams

Gigi Choy
Updated: 7:41pm, 24 Feb, 2021

