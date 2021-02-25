The average waiting time for public housing in Hong Kong is 5.7 years. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong pilot scheme to turn hotel, guest-house rooms into temporary housing for low-income residents attracts at least 10 inquiries
- Housing officials say the government is seeking HK$95 million funding from the Community Care Fund for the plan
- Scheme has target of 800 rooms and government will look into rents being capped at 25 per cent of tenants’ income
Topic | Hong Kong housing
The average waiting time for public housing in Hong Kong is 5.7 years. Photo: Sam Tsang