Newly weds Ryan Marler and Eki Lau hope to celebrate their wedding in November this year. Photo: Nora Tam
Lavish Hong Kong weddings on hold as Covid-19 forces couples to scale down or ‘marry first, party later’

  • Sharp drop in marriages, with couples postponing plans because of pandemic restrictions
  • Consumer Council sees rise in complaints as wedding industry reels from loss of business

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 8:59am, 27 Feb, 2021

