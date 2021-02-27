Hong Kong Homeless Dog Shelter founder Angela Chan at the shelter in Fanling. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
She sold two village homes, jewellery, to run Hong Kong Homeless Dog Shelter, even as donations dried up amid Covid-19 pandemic
- Angela Chan sold her village houses, jewellery, and borrowed from banks to run the shelter, even as many stopped their donations amid the pandemic
- ‘Once you bring a dog home, it should be a lifelong commitment,’ she says, appealing to owners to keep their dogs and take good care of them
