Hong Kong Homeless Dog Shelter founder Angela Chan at the shelter in Fanling. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong Homeless Dog Shelter founder Angela Chan at the shelter in Fanling. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
She sold two village homes, jewellery, to run Hong Kong Homeless Dog Shelter, even as donations dried up amid Covid-19 pandemic

  • Angela Chan sold her village houses, jewellery, and borrowed from banks to run the shelter, even as many stopped their donations amid the pandemic
  • ‘Once you bring a dog home, it should be a lifelong commitment,’ she says, appealing to owners to keep their dogs and take good care of them

Fiona Sun
Updated: 10:00am, 27 Feb, 2021

