Hong Kong’s HK$5,000 vouchers scheme could be changed to improve flexibility for residents, finance chief says

  • Paul Chan says there is scope for tweaking the scheme’s mechanics, with possible changes to the number and size of instalments
  • The digital vouchers will be offered to 7.2 million city residents to spend locally at shops, restaurants and other businesses

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 3:14pm, 27 Feb, 2021

