Actor Ng Man-tat was equally popular in mainland China. Photo: Weibo
Legendary Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat dies of liver cancer at 70
- Born in Xiamen in 1951, he came to city as a child and rose to fame in 1980s, eventually becoming a household name for co-starring with Stephen Chow
- His friend Tenky Tin says he died peacefully in his sleep at Tai Wai’s Union Hospital at 5.16pm, accompanied by his children and wife
Topic | Obituaries
