The Bishop Hill service reservoir is now one of at least five remaining reservoirs built before World War II. Photo: Winson Wong The Bishop Hill service reservoir is now one of at least five remaining reservoirs built before World War II. Photo: Winson Wong
Group of Hong Kong heritage enthusiasts urges authorities to declare century-old Bishop Hill reservoir a monument

  • Panel finds in its research report the Shek Kip Mei facility played a significant role in shaping Kowloon’s water supply history in the early 20th century
  • Antiquities Advisory Board chief Douglas So says Hongkongers can share their research findings on the structure before meeting on March 11

Topic |   Living heritage of Hong Kong
Rachel Yeo
Updated: 6:45pm, 28 Feb, 2021

