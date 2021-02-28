The Bishop Hill service reservoir is now one of at least five remaining reservoirs built before World War II. Photo: Winson Wong
Group of Hong Kong heritage enthusiasts urges authorities to declare century-old Bishop Hill reservoir a monument
- Panel finds in its research report the Shek Kip Mei facility played a significant role in shaping Kowloon’s water supply history in the early 20th century
- Antiquities Advisory Board chief Douglas So says Hongkongers can share their research findings on the structure before meeting on March 11
Topic | Living heritage of Hong Kong
The Bishop Hill service reservoir is now one of at least five remaining reservoirs built before World War II. Photo: Winson Wong