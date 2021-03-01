Hong Kong has extended a ban on flights from Britain, Brazil, Ireland and South Africa amid the emergence of a new strain of the coronavirus. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong has extended a ban on flights from Britain, Brazil, Ireland and South Africa amid the emergence of a new strain of the coronavirus. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: stuck in limbo, Hongkongers stranded in Britain want to know when they will be able to return home

  • Immigration Department says it has received about 840 requests for help, but authorities feel strict measures are needed to prevent import of virus variants
  • District councillor Anthony Sheik Bux, among those who were stranded in Britain, says many people have been struggling financially, and their work has been affected

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Laura Westbrook
Updated: 10:13am, 1 Mar, 2021

