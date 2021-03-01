A boy of nine fell to his death from the 15th floor of the Laguna City housing estate in Kwun Tong on Monday morning. Photo: K. Y. Cheng A boy of nine fell to his death from the 15th floor of the Laguna City housing estate in Kwun Tong on Monday morning. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A boy of nine fell to his death from the 15th floor of the Laguna City housing estate in Kwun Tong on Monday morning. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Nine-year-old boy dies after fall from window of 15th-floor Hong Kong flat

  • A police source said it was believed he lost his balance while opening a ventilation window near the bunk bed where he slept
  • The family discovered the child was missing from his bedroom shortly before 7.30am

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:07pm, 1 Mar, 2021

