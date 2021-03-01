Instagram Pier is a popular site for taking photographs among locals and tourists alike. Photo: Sam Tsang Instagram Pier is a popular site for taking photographs among locals and tourists alike. Photo: Sam Tsang
Instagram Pier is a popular site for taking photographs among locals and tourists alike. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s ‘Instagram Pier’ closed to the public by officials reportedly citing Covid-19 concerns

  • Visitor access denied from Sunday to the Western District Public Cargo Working Area, better known to social media users as ‘Instagram Pier’
  • Photographers, Instagram fans, have for years flocked to the waterfront site in Kennedy Town, to the annoyance of several firms operating in the area

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 6:02pm, 1 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Instagram Pier is a popular site for taking photographs among locals and tourists alike. Photo: Sam Tsang Instagram Pier is a popular site for taking photographs among locals and tourists alike. Photo: Sam Tsang
Instagram Pier is a popular site for taking photographs among locals and tourists alike. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE