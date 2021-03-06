Hong Kong’s latest unemployment rate for the three months to January reached 7 per cent – the highest in nearly 17 years. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong’s latest unemployment rate for the three months to January reached 7 per cent – the highest in nearly 17 years. Photo: Winson Wong
Covid-19 jobs squeeze forces some in Hong Kong to take the leap into unfamiliar new careers

  • Desperate job-seekers lower expectations, while others sign up for training courses
  • Dance studio founder designs and sells floral arrangements online to get by

Fiona Sun
Updated: 10:19am, 6 Mar, 2021

