A team called Unbounded has produced umbrellas made out of old plastic water bottles. Photo: Instagram
Hong Kong students boost business know-how and find inspiration in plastic waste
- Hundreds of pupils channel their creativity as part of programme spearheaded by Junior Achievement Hong Kong
- Teams are making everything from umbrellas to notebooks to sell at virtual marketplace on March 13
