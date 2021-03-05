View of To Kwa Wan Road and Wing Kwong Street in Kowloon City. Photo: Edmond So View of To Kwa Wan Road and Wing Kwong Street in Kowloon City. Photo: Edmond So
View of To Kwa Wan Road and Wing Kwong Street in Kowloon City. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s Urban Renewal Authority plans to further develop Kowloon City

  • Christopher Wong, authority’s general manager for planning and design, says accessibility and connectivity will be enhanced in the district
  • Proposal involves building 900 residential flats, while 560 properties with some 830 households and 90 ground floor shops will be affected

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 7:46pm, 5 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
View of To Kwa Wan Road and Wing Kwong Street in Kowloon City. Photo: Edmond So View of To Kwa Wan Road and Wing Kwong Street in Kowloon City. Photo: Edmond So
View of To Kwa Wan Road and Wing Kwong Street in Kowloon City. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE