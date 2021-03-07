03:11

Neglected Japanese wartime military ‘pillboxes’ offer a window to Hong Kong’s World War II past

Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong military heritage researchers dismayed to find World War II relics in state of neglect

  • A Japanese trench system with 14 pillboxes was found to be overgrown with vegetation and damaged
  • Experts say the New Territories site has potential to attract visitors, and call for protection and upgrading

Topic |   Hong Kong's second world war history
Gigi Choy
Updated: 8:45am, 7 Mar, 2021

