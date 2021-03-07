03:11
Neglected Japanese wartime military ‘pillboxes’ offer a window to Hong Kong’s World War II past
Hong Kong military heritage researchers dismayed to find World War II relics in state of neglect
- A Japanese trench system with 14 pillboxes was found to be overgrown with vegetation and damaged
- Experts say the New Territories site has potential to attract visitors, and call for protection and upgrading
