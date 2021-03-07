Volunteers working to clean up the historic cemetery. Photo: Edmond So Volunteers working to clean up the historic cemetery. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong / Society

Volunteer clean-up effort restores ‘forgotten’ cemetery for Hong Kong’s fallen South Asian soldiers

  • Azan Marwah initiated the push to fix up the site after he visited on Remembrance Sunday expecting a service, only to find that there was none, and the cemetery was in disrepair
  • ‘This is a visible representation, particularly the memorial, of our contribution to Hong Kong, but people cannot see it unless it is in a state to be seen,’ he says

Topic |   Hong Kong's second world war history
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 10:26am, 7 Mar, 2021

