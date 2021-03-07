Nicole Lee says inspiring other girls to love coding as much as she does will bring more diverse solutions to the male-dominated technology sector. Photo: Edmond So
Fourteen-year-old girl takes the lead in organising Hong Kong’s first global hackathon
- Nicole Lee, a Year 10 student at West Island School, is the youngest organiser chosen by London-based Teens In AI, the group that oversees the event
- ‘It is a young girl telling other young girls they can do it. That is a strong statement,’ says Justina Ho, chairwoman of IET Hong Kong
Topic | International Women's Day
Nicole Lee says inspiring other girls to love coding as much as she does will bring more diverse solutions to the male-dominated technology sector. Photo: Edmond So