A historic reservoir in Shek Kip Mei that was saved from the wrecking ball last year has been accorded protected status. Photo: Winson Wong
Historic Hong Kong reservoir saved from the wrecking ball gets grade one protected status
- The underground reservoir, with its impressive columns and soaring arches, became a cause célèbre after it was found to be slated for demolition last December
- Chairman of the Antiquities Advisory Board calls it an ‘exciting and happy day for heritage in Hong Kong’ following the unanimous vote
Topic | Conservation
