Historic Hong Kong reservoir saved from the wrecking ball gets grade one protected status

  • The underground reservoir, with its impressive columns and soaring arches, became a cause célèbre after it was found to be slated for demolition last December
  • Chairman of the Antiquities Advisory Board calls it an ‘exciting and happy day for heritage in Hong Kong’ following the unanimous vote

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 8:11pm, 11 Mar, 2021

