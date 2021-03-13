Parts of Namie still resemble a ghost town, 10 years after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant catastrophe. Photo: AFP Parts of Namie still resemble a ghost town, 10 years after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant catastrophe. Photo: AFP
Fukushima, 10 years on: Hong Kong researcher says the ‘suffering is far from over’ for residents of areas devastated by nuclear disaster

  • Hong Kong researcher leading team monitoring radiation levels in Japanese town of Namie says many residents are still caught between abandoning their homes or risking their health to return
  • City should learn from the March 2011 disaster to prioritise safety ahead of profit when formulating energy policy, Lei adds

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 10:00am, 13 Mar, 2021

