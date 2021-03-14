A new survey said almost a quarter of university-educated Hongkongers under the age of 35 planned to leave the city to work. Photo: Sam Tsang A new survey said almost a quarter of university-educated Hongkongers under the age of 35 planned to leave the city to work. Photo: Sam Tsang
A new survey said almost a quarter of university-educated Hongkongers under the age of 35 planned to leave the city to work. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong youth
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong brain drain threat as nearly quarter of university-educated under-35s say they plan to quit city for work overseas

  • Poll finds more than 15 per cent of those questioned don’t plan on returning, with most citing work-life balance and political stability
  • Survey shows Britain, Australia and New Zealand as top destinations for those wanting to leave

Topic |   Hong Kong youth
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 10:53pm, 14 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A new survey said almost a quarter of university-educated Hongkongers under the age of 35 planned to leave the city to work. Photo: Sam Tsang A new survey said almost a quarter of university-educated Hongkongers under the age of 35 planned to leave the city to work. Photo: Sam Tsang
A new survey said almost a quarter of university-educated Hongkongers under the age of 35 planned to leave the city to work. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE