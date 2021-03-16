RTHK has been under fire for the past couple of years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
New boss at Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK confirms he pulled plug on several episodes of shows and vows to take more visible management approach
- Patrick Li says he will ask programme staff to submit plans ahead of production to make sure station’s governing charter is being strictly observed
- New director of broadcasting tells lawmakers editorial management is the most important area he needs to deal with
Topic | Hong Kong media
