The coronavirus crisis has taken its toll on the labour market. Photo: Felix Wong The coronavirus crisis has taken its toll on the labour market. Photo: Felix Wong
The coronavirus crisis has taken its toll on the labour market. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Coronavirus: Hong Kong jobless rate climbs to 7.2 per cent, hitting highest level since 2004

  • Rolling unemployment rate between December and February was 0.2 percentage points higher than previous three-month period
  • Labour market will still face challenges in the near term as epidemic has yet to be fully contained, official warns

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 7:41pm, 16 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The coronavirus crisis has taken its toll on the labour market. Photo: Felix Wong The coronavirus crisis has taken its toll on the labour market. Photo: Felix Wong
The coronavirus crisis has taken its toll on the labour market. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE