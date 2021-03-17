Hong Kong has widened its vaccination scheme, meaning 5.5 million people are now eligible. Photo: Nora Tam
Explainer |
Getting a coronavirus vaccination in Hong Kong? Here’s what you need to know about the expanded scheme
- Guidelines have been issued on who should not get inoculated, following the death of seven chronically ill people after receiving the Sinovac jab
- But no link between the deaths and the vaccine has been found, and expert David Hui says general side effects such as muscle and joint aches are normal
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
