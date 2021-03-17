The North Lantau Hospital on Lantau Island. Photo: Winson Wong The North Lantau Hospital on Lantau Island. Photo: Winson Wong
Firefighters rescue trapped truck driver, passengers after vehicle plunges down slope on Hong Kong’s Lantau Island

  • Emergency personnel rushed to Tung Chung Road near the junction with South Lantau Road in Cheung Sha following accident soon after 11.30am
  • Driver, injured passengers were taken to North Lantau Hospital; officers from the New Territories South traffic unit are investigating the case

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:48pm, 17 Mar, 2021

