Nicholas McCarthy was inspired to take up the piano on hearing Beethoven’s Waldstein Sonata. Photo: Handout
One-handed classical pianist Nicholas McCarthy offers inspiration with ‘unusual career choice’ that has taken him across the world
- McCarthy is featuring in a Hong Kong inclusivity programme to break down barriers for artists
- Musician gives motivational talks drawing on his personal experiences to show that ‘anything is possible’
