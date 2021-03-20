Children attend online classes at home in Tsuen Wan amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Children attend online classes at home in Tsuen Wan amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Children attend online classes at home in Tsuen Wan amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Society

Coronavirus: class disruptions take a toll on Hong Kong students’ academic performance, mental and physical well-being

  • Pupils lament lack of scope to interact with teachers, while prolonged screen exposure and absence of regular daily schedule are affecting their health
  • Tin Fong-chak, vice-president of Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union, says students have fared worse amid the pandemic than in previous years

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 10:00am, 20 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Children attend online classes at home in Tsuen Wan amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Children attend online classes at home in Tsuen Wan amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Children attend online classes at home in Tsuen Wan amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE