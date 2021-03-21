The Dragon Lodge, at No 32 Lugard Road, was previously passed over for historical preservation. Photo: Martin Chan The Dragon Lodge, at No 32 Lugard Road, was previously passed over for historical preservation. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong heritage officials reviewing some 6,000 buildings that ‘deserve another look’

  • Authorities compiled a list of 8,800 structures potentially suitable for preservation more than 20 years ago, but thousands failed to make the cut
  • Antiquities Advisory Board chairman Douglas So says some 200 of the structures under review could ultimately be earmarked for preservation

Rachel Yeo and Joyce Ng

Updated: 8:41am, 21 Mar, 2021

