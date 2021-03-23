Dr Cheng Cho-ming, director of the Hong Kong Observatory, at a press conference to discuss forecasters’ predictions for the coming year. Photo: May Tse Dr Cheng Cho-ming, director of the Hong Kong Observatory, at a press conference to discuss forecasters’ predictions for the coming year. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong Observatory says city’s residents should expect another sweltering summer

  • Forecasters predict this year could be among hottest on record
  • Effects of global warming could also see between five and eight typhoons hit city

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 8:54pm, 23 Mar, 2021

