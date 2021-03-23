Dr Cheng Cho-ming, director of the Hong Kong Observatory, at a press conference to discuss forecasters’ predictions for the coming year. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong Observatory says city’s residents should expect another sweltering summer
- Forecasters predict this year could be among hottest on record
- Effects of global warming could also see between five and eight typhoons hit city
Topic | Hong Kong weather
Dr Cheng Cho-ming, director of the Hong Kong Observatory, at a press conference to discuss forecasters’ predictions for the coming year. Photo: May Tse