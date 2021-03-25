Shenzhen authorities hand over eight fugitives to Hong Kong police on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee Shenzhen authorities hand over eight fugitives to Hong Kong police on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Police say most of eight fugitives sent back to Hong Kong from mainland China refusing counsel, lawyer claims

  • Five of the eight suspects are being held at either Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre or Pik Uk Correctional Institution, barrister Chow Hang-tung says
  • The family of Andy Li Yu-hin, charged under the national security law, has been unable to locate him following his return, she says

Natalie Wong
Updated: 9:10pm, 25 Mar, 2021

