Police say most of eight fugitives sent back to Hong Kong from mainland China refusing counsel, lawyer claims
- Five of the eight suspects are being held at either Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre or Pik Uk Correctional Institution, barrister Chow Hang-tung says
- The family of Andy Li Yu-hin, charged under the national security law, has been unable to locate him following his return, she says
Shenzhen authorities hand over eight fugitives to Hong Kong police on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee