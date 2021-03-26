Pupils leave school in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Most Hong Kong schools hope to bring all students back to classrooms for half-days without mandatory staff Covid-19 tests, survey finds
- Results come as Education Bureau says two-thirds of students can resume face-to-face classes after Easter
- But principals say staff members are stressed over government’s rule they must be screened every two weeks
