Hong Kong /  Society

It’s not a Birkin, says Hong Kong lawmaker Regina Ip as she hits out at online attacks over her purple handbag

  • Eagle-eyed internet users had zoomed in on a photo of the pro-establishment legislator getting her Covid-19 jab this week, with her handbag placed under the table
  • Ip says is aware her bag, which cost HK$30,000, is similar to a Hermes Birkin, but it is not a lookalike’

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 11:58pm, 26 Mar, 2021

Regina Ip waits for her coronavirus jab, with her handbag beside her. Photo: SCMP Pictures
