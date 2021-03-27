The Tourism Commission’s City in Time app offers users views of Hong Kong’s past. Photo: Felix Wong The Tourism Commission’s City in Time app offers users views of Hong Kong’s past. Photo: Felix Wong
The Tourism Commission’s City in Time app offers users views of Hong Kong’s past. Photo: Felix Wong
New augmented reality tourism app gives users a panoramic view of Hong Kong’s past

  • The City in Time project, launched recently by the Tourism Commission, features 360-degree historical panoramas created from heritage photos and illustrations by young Hong Kong artists
  • In the Statue Square location, for instance, a black-and-white panorama shows the third iteration of HSBC’s headquarters, torn down in 1978, as well as the Queen’s Building, a 19th-century neoclassical structure named after Queen Victoria

Fiona Sun
Updated: 5:11pm, 27 Mar, 2021

